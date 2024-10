A fourth relief plane, part of the Saudi humanitarian air bridge operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.



The plane carries essential aid, including food, shelter supplies, and medical assistance, as the Saudi Press Agency reported.



This relief effort comes in response to the directives of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, underscoring the Kingdom's commitment to supporting Lebanon during its time of need.





The ambassador's visit was to inaugurate the Saudi relief campaign and update the Lebanese prime minister on the number and contents of the aid shipments.



However, the Saudi embassy, which has been closed for the past two weeks, will remain shut until conditions improve enough to safely reopen.

