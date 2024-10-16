News
Israeli army says 13 soldiers injured on Lebanon front in the past 24 hours
2024-10-16 | 08:17
Israeli army says 13 soldiers injured on Lebanon front in the past 24 hours
The Israeli army reported on Wednesday that 13 soldiers were injured along the Lebanese front in the past 24 hours.
