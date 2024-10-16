Seven Israeli airstrikes recorded in under ten minutes on Khiam, says Lebanon's NNA

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 16:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Seven Israeli airstrikes recorded in under ten minutes on Khiam, says Lebanon&#39;s NNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Seven Israeli airstrikes recorded in under ten minutes on Khiam, says Lebanon's NNA

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported multiple Israeli airstrikes hitting the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

The agency noted that seven strikes were recorded in less than ten minutes.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Khiam

LBCI Next
Lebanese Foreign Ministry files UN complaint over Israeli violations of sovereignty
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
23:12

US military strikes Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen: ABC

LBCI
World News
22:21

Leaders of US, UK, France, Germany to meet Friday: White House

LBCI
World News
22:14

Pentagon chief speaks to Israel's Gallant after Washington letter on Gaza situation

LBCI
Middle East News
22:05

Israeli strike targets Syria's Latakia, fires break out

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:38

WHO affirms cholera threat in Lebanon as displaced populations grow

LBCI
World News
15:26

State Dept asserts Israel's right to 'target Hezbollah' in Lebanon, urges civilian protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:13

Lebanon's state media reports injuries in Tayr Debba following Israeli airstrike, drones active over Tyre

LBCI
World News
14:05

US is in contact with Israel over airstrike on Lebanese village: State Department

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Riyaq highway kills two and injures nine: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Rockets from Lebanon cause damage, ignite fires in Metula: Israel Hayom

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Seven Israeli airstrikes recorded in under ten minutes on Khiam, says Lebanon's NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Hamas official says: No end to widening Mideast conflict without Gaza resolution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More