Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers with artillery shells near Kfarkela and Odaisseh, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-17 | 06:25
High views
0min
Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers with artillery shells between Kfarkela and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon resulting in direct hits.

