According to field sources monitoring the situation, the following information has come to light regarding Hezbollah's reported capture of Israeli soldiers during the ambush in Qouzah in the Nabatieh Governorate in South Lebanon:



"As a result of fierce fighting that lasted over five hours, several Israeli officers and soldiers were killed or wounded. Hezbollah fighters attempted to retrieve the bodies or wounded personnel, but heavy gunfire prevented them from doing so. Meanwhile, the Israeli army managed to recover the bodies and injured soldiers and transport them into Israeli territory."