Sources to LBCI: UN consultations continue on UNIFIL renewal as US considers gradual troop reduction

18-08-2025 | 06:54
Sources to LBCI: UN consultations continue on UNIFIL renewal as US considers gradual troop reduction
Sources to LBCI: UN consultations continue on UNIFIL renewal as US considers gradual troop reduction

LBCI was informed that consultations are still underway at the United Nations regarding the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate, with indications that the United States is likely to approve the extension. 

Washington has put forward a proposal to gradually reduce the number of UNIFIL troops in a responsible manner.

