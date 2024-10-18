Italy's PM Meloni speaks from Beirut: The targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Italy&#39;s PM Meloni speaks from Beirut: The targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Italy's PM Meloni speaks from Beirut: The targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking from Beirut on Friday, condemned the targeting of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), accusing Israel of attacking the mission's positions in South Lebanon. 

During a press conference with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Meloni stated, "We are all working toward a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, and the targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable. The force must be strengthened, and its neutrality preserved." 

She also expressed Italy's readiness to bolster the Lebanese Army's presence in the south, in cooperation with UNIFIL, to ensure the full execution of its duties.

Meloni reiterated Italy's commitment to supporting the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Lebanon News

Italy

PM

Giorgia Meloni

Beirut

Targeting

UNIFIL

Unacceptable

LBCI Next
Hezbollah says it continues to confront Israeli aggression, inflicting 'heavy losses on Israeli army'
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni plans talks with Israel's Netanyahu following Lebanon and Jordan visits

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Italy's PM visits Lebanon after UNIFIL strikes

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

Italy PM to visit Lebanon Friday after UNIFIL attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Speaker Berri discusses political and military developments with Italian PM Meloni

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Hezbollah targets Qiryat Shemona, north of Haifa, with barrage of rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

Lebanon's 22nd report issued on Israeli aggressions, casualties, and humanitarian response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Hezbollah targets Qiryat Shemona, north of Haifa, with barrage of rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

UN refugee agency says 25% of Lebanon under Israeli evacuation orders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05

Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
World News
17:27

US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
16:31

Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More