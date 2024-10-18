Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking from Beirut on Friday, condemned the targeting of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), accusing Israel of attacking the mission's positions in South Lebanon.



During a press conference with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Meloni stated, "We are all working toward a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, and the targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable. The force must be strengthened, and its neutrality preserved."



She also expressed Italy's readiness to bolster the Lebanese Army's presence in the south, in cooperation with UNIFIL, to ensure the full execution of its duties.



Meloni reiterated Italy's commitment to supporting the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.