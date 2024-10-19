News
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon
2024-10-19 | 09:42
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon
The humanitarian airlift operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has entered its seventh consecutive day, delivering crucial aid to Lebanon.
Supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the initiative provides essential supplies to assist the Lebanese people amid ongoing crises.
The latest aircraft arrived carrying food, relief materials, medicines, and baby formula, part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to support Lebanon through its current hardships and challenges.
Saudi Arabia
Humanitarian
Airlift
Support
Lebanon
