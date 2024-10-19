Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts

Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 11:06
High views
Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts
Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Haret El Oumaraa in Choueifat.

The strikes come after the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued several evacuation orders, telling residents to leave the areas he mentioned.

In Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat, significant damage has been done to the targeted site, and a building partially collapsed. 

However, in Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh, no information has been provided about the extent of the damage, but heavy smoke can be seen rising from the area.

Preliminary information suggests that many people have been injured as a result of the intense Israeli strikes.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strikes

Beirut

Suburbs

Evacuation

Alerts

Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
