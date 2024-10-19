News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts
Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts
On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Haret El Oumaraa in Choueifat.
The strikes come after the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued several evacuation orders, telling residents to leave the areas he mentioned.
In Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat, significant damage has been done to the targeted site, and a building partially collapsed.
However, in Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh, no information has been provided about the extent of the damage, but heavy smoke can be seen rising from the area.
Preliminary information suggests that many people have been injured as a result of the intense Israeli strikes.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Strikes
Beirut
Suburbs
Evacuation
Alerts
Next
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by multiple Israeli strikes following evacuation alerts
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by multiple Israeli strikes following evacuation alerts
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs after new evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs after new evacuation warnings
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs following Israeli army’s evacuation alert
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs following Israeli army’s evacuation alert
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Toll update: 2,448 killed and 11,471 others injured in Israeli strikes since start of war
Lebanon News
11:24
Toll update: 2,448 killed and 11,471 others injured in Israeli strikes since start of war
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:59
Israeli officials say no intention to keep forces in Lebanon after military drill, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
15:59
Israeli officials say no intention to keep forces in Lebanon after military drill, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib reiterates Lebanon's rejection of war, calls for US-Europe ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib reiterates Lebanon's rejection of war, calls for US-Europe ceasefire proposal
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:08
Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board
Lebanon News
03:08
Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:41
Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:54
Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority
4
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
5
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
07:57
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
07:57
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
7
Lebanon News
09:04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More