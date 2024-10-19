News
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
The Lebanese Army's intelligence unit received Ihab Sarhan through the International Red Cross, who Israeli forces had previously detained during their incursion into the town of Kfarkela. He was released on Saturday near a UNIFIL base in Labbouneh.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Army
Intelligence
Ihab Sarhan
Israeli
Detention
UNIFIL
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
Latest News
World News
14:14
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support
World News
14:14
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support
0
World News
13:50
Kamala Harris considers Sinwar's death an opportunity to reach a ceasefire
World News
13:50
Kamala Harris considers Sinwar's death an opportunity to reach a ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Lebanon: Over 191,000 displaced as Israel continues its attacks
Lebanon News
13:38
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Lebanon: Over 191,000 displaced as Israel continues its attacks
0
Middle East News
13:19
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Iran proxies tried to 'assassinate' him and his wife
Middle East News
13:19
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Iran proxies tried to 'assassinate' him and his wife
0
World News
14:14
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support
World News
14:14
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Lebanon: Over 191,000 displaced as Israel continues its attacks
Lebanon News
13:38
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Lebanon: Over 191,000 displaced as Israel continues its attacks
0
World News
13:08
Austin says: The US wants Israel to reduce its strikes on Beirut and its surroundings
World News
13:08
Austin says: The US wants Israel to reduce its strikes on Beirut and its surroundings
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
0
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
0
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
0
World News
2024-08-29
French media: Lawyer for Telegram boss Durov dismisses allegations as absurd
World News
2024-08-29
French media: Lawyer for Telegram boss Durov dismisses allegations as absurd
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:08
Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board
Lebanon News
03:08
Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:41
Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:54
Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority
4
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
5
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
09:04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
07:57
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
07:57
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
8
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
