Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Markaba, Kfarkela in South Lebanon

Hezbollah said it repeatedly targeted Israeli troops in Markaba and Kfarkela in South Lebanon over several hours on Monday, saying at least one of the attacks caused "certain casualties."



Hezbollah fighters targeted "a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the village of Markaba" with three separate rocket salvos, it said, adding one of the attacks caused "certain casualties" and that its fighters also targeted Israeli troops attempting "to evacuate the dead and wounded."



The group also said it targeted troops in an area near Markaba with rockets and fired "artillery shells" at soldiers near Kfarkela.

AFP