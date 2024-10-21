Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

2024-10-21
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

Sources confirm to LBCI that U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Kamala Harris.

