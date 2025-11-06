Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported an intensified presence of Israeli drones over the skies of several villages in the Tyre district.

Lebanon News

Israeli

drone

activity

reported

Tyre,

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:01

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
Middle East News
13:16

Israel army says completed strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More