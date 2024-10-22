Adraee tells media representatives touring Sahel General Hospital: Move to designated locations we have revealed and do not waste your time

Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted a message on X addressing media representatives currently participating in a tour of Sahel General Hospital in Haret Hreik.



He claimed: "To the media representatives currently participating in the media tour inside Sahel General Hospital in Haret Hreik: Move to the designated locations we have revealed and do not waste your time on staged events in the medical departments. Go down to Hezbollah's private shelter."



Adraee added: "Address: Dargham Street, Building No. 7, Airport Road, Haret Hreik. Entry and exit points are at the Al-Ahmadi and Sahel Center buildings."



He concluded: "Head there now."