MP Bou Saab: Parliament Speaker Berri confirmed that once the war ends, there will be a call to elect a president

MP Elias Bou Saab stated, "there is a serious attempt, following the visit of U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein on Monday, to reach a ceasefire based on Resolution 1701 and to implement it fully."



From the Lebanese Parliament, Bou Saab also mentioned that the next session might be for the election of a president, noting that "Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that once the war ends, there will be a call to elect a president."



Meanwhile, MP Georges Adwan emphasized that "regardless of the circumstances and challenges, the only refuge remains the institutions and state-building. We must preserve the Parliament, its system, and conduct elections to enable the country to recover."