UN rights chief says 'appalled' by deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
Lebanon News
2024-10-22 | 11:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN rights chief says 'appalled' by deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
The U.N. rights chief said Tuesday he was "appalled" by a deadly Israeli strike near a south Beirut hospital Monday, demanding a "prompt and thorough investigation."
"I am appalled by the Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut's densely populated Jnah neighborhood that reportedly killed at least 18 people, including four children, and wounded 60 others," Volker Turk said in a statement.
"The fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected."
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
United Nations
Rafik Hariri University Hospital
Israel
Strikes
Volker Turk
Lebanon News
17:11
Lebanon's state media reports 13 Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
Lebanon News
16:58
Lebanon says Israeli strikes near Beirut hospital killed four, including a child
0
Lebanon News
15:47
Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israel says will conduct more strikes in Beirut and across Lebanon in 'coming hours'
Lebanon News
15:21
Lebanon's interior minister tells LBCI: Nation grapples with historic displacement, no signs of internal conflict
0
Lebanon News
14:55
Lebanon says ten killed, 31 wounded in two Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut's Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents
0
Middle East News
14:26
Israel's Gallant insists on military action against Hezbollah until its withdrawal beyond Litani River: Report
Middle East News
11:46
IRGC ex-chief: Iran does not expect major Israeli retaliation
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
1
Lebanon News
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
2
Lebanon News
07:17
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
08:12
Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them
4
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut's Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents
5
Lebanon News
03:50
Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:36
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
7
Lebanon News
15:47
Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports
8
Middle East News
03:40
Israeli FM says Lebanon could join normalization with Israel if Saudi deal is achieved
