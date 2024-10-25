Health Minister Firad Abiad: 11 journalists killed in direct Israeli strikes on Hasbaya, South Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Minister, Dr. Firas Abiad, announced that 11 journalists had been killed and eight injured early Friday morning in direct Israeli strikes on a hotel residence in the southern Lebanese town of Hasbaya.



He called for international accountability beyond mere condemnation.



The Public Health Ministry has documented these violations in a report accessible on its official website, which has been shared with the international community.



Highlighting the severity of these acts, Abiad emphasized the deliberate targeting of healthcare facilities and workers, which he described as grave breaches of international law.



He reported that 55 attacks on hospitals had been recorded, with 36 direct strikes resulting in the closure of eight medical facilities.



Nearly 200 incidents have also targeted emergency response organizations and personnel across Lebanon.



The health minister urged the global community to uphold international law, ensure accountability for such violations, and work to prevent future atrocities.