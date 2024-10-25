FM Bou Habib meets US Deputy Secretary of State to discuss US aid pledged to Lebanon

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma at the Lebanese embassy in Paris to discuss the next steps regarding U.S. aid pledged to Lebanon during the 2024 Paris Conference.



The discussions focused on how the United States can assist Lebanon in meeting its urgent and essential needs.



The two officials also explored pathways to a final and sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, emphasizing the conditions necessary for the full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in the south.



The U.S. side reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with Lebanon's partners to ensure continued support for the Lebanese government and its institutions.



Additionally, they addressed the impact of displacement on Lebanon's social and economic conditions and the urgent need to resolve the ongoing presidential vacuum.