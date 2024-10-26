Intentional fires and wind spark 20 fires across Lebanon, LBCI reports

LBCI sources confirmed that civil defense teams are working to extinguish 20 fires across various regions in Lebanon.



The sources highlighted several affected areas, including Qlayaat, Kfardebian, and Jeita in Keserwan, as well as the Chouf, Iqlim al-Kharroub, Naameh, Hammana, Bsharri, Danniyeh, Rabweh, Akkar, Jbeil, and Beit ed-Dine, among others.



They also indicated that some of these fires were intentionally set, while others resulted from "a lack of awareness among citizens who unintentionally ignite dry vegetation."



This, combined with wind, has led to forest fires, particularly amid peak fire danger conditions.