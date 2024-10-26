Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, describes operations as a 'dangerous escalation'

Hezbollah condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran, describing the operations as a "serious escalation."



In a statement, it emphasized that the United States bears "full responsibility" for the attack carried out by Israel.



The group's statement read: "Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous Zionist aggression against Iran and considers it a serious escalation on a regional level."



Hezbollah asserted that the United States bears "full responsibility for the massacres, tragedies, and suffering" caused by Israel.