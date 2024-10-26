Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, describes operations as a 'dangerous escalation'

Lebanon News
2024-10-26 | 12:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, describes operations as a &#39;dangerous escalation&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, describes operations as a 'dangerous escalation'

Hezbollah condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran, describing the operations as a "serious escalation."

In a statement, it emphasized that the United States bears "full responsibility" for the attack carried out by Israel.

The group's statement read: "Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous Zionist aggression against Iran and considers it a serious escalation on a regional level."

Hezbollah asserted that the United States bears "full responsibility for the massacres, tragedies, and suffering" caused by Israel.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Iran

Israel

United States

Hezbollah

Escalation

LBCI Next
Israeli army says intercepts drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Iran's Khamenei: Hezbollah is Lebanon's strongest defender against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05

Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

Death toll in Lebanon rises to 2,653: Urgent humanitarian needs grow amid displacement crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Iran transfers 95 wounded Lebanese for treatment

LBCI
Middle East News
13:14

Iran's army says only radar systems damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

FM Bou Habib meets US Deputy Secretary of State to discuss US aid pledged to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Belgian journalists injured while reporting on Israeli raids on Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah facilities' in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Explosion in South Lebanon triggers earthquake alert in northern Israel: Israeli media (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Fire erupts between Zikrit and Jeita, Lebanon; causes still unknown

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Intentional fires and wind spark 20 fires across Lebanon, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:59

Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More