Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Saturday, October 26, 2024, resulted in the following detailed casualties:



-South Lebanon: seven killed and 48 injured

-Nabatieh: ten killed and 55 injured

-Baalbek-Hermel: two killed and five injured



The Emergency Operations Center noted that the total casualties for the day were 19 killed and 108 injured.



As a result, the overall death toll since the beginning of the Israeli aggression has risen to 2,672, with the number of injured reaching 12,468.