The National News Agency (NNA) reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes were launched on the city of Tyre following an evacuation alert by Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee.



The first strike targeted an apartment on the "Afran Bahr" street in Tyre.



Another airstrike hit the nearby towns of Bafliyeh and Borgholiyeh in Tyre.



Details on casualties or damages from these strikes are still forthcoming.

جولة للدفاع المدني في صور بعد الغارات التي استهدفت شوارعها pic.twitter.com/9RBvGzaCZg — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 28, 2024