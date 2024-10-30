The governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bachir Khodr, confirmed that "this war is the most violent in the history of the Baalbek-Hermel region."



In an interview with LBCI, he stated, "In the Baalbek-Hermel region today, there are hundreds of houses that have been destroyed, and hundreds of martyrs and wounded. In the attacks that took place on Monday, more than 67 martyrs and 120 injured were reported."



Khodr added, "In terms of assistance, we face security and logistical problems. In Deir al-Ahmar, all the houses are filled with displaced people, and church halls and schools are open."