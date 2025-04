The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on his X account that ''Hezbollah has been attempting to rebuild a secret underground weapons production site in Chouaifet in Beirut's southern suburbs.''



The facility, reportedly located near a school and beneath residential buildings, was previously targeted in November 2024.



Adraee stated: "During the surprise inspection, engineering equipment disappeared from the site. Only after the inspection ended did the machinery return to operation, which is a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement."



The Israeli army said that this activity represents a severe breach of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement.



Adraee added, "This dangerous attempt to hide the operation from the monitoring mechanism is part of Hezbollah's ongoing efforts to conceal its military activities, undermining the security and stability of the region."



The spokesperson further stated ''its commitment to ensuring the continuation of the ceasefire agreements and pledged to take all necessary steps to neutralize any threats to Israel's security.''



"We will continue to monitor and respond to any Hezbollah attempts to establish military positions or advance weaponry in Lebanon," Adraee concluded.

#عاجل هكذا يحاول حزب الله اعمار موقع إنتاج في الضاحية الجنوبية ويُخفي نشاطه عن آلية الرقابة ويكذب على اللبنانيين: خلال تفتيش مفاجئ اختفت الآليات الهندسية، وعادت إلى العمل بعد انتهائه خلافًا لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار



🔸يكشف جيش الدفاع أن حزب الله يحاول خلال الأشهر الأخيرة إعادة… pic.twitter.com/kdv9PoDog0 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 9, 2025