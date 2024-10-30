King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributes aid to displaced families in South Lebanon

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has distributed food and shelter supplies to displaced families from South Lebanon in areas including Naameh, Sidon’s Hilaliya, and Baysarieh.



The aid reached approximately 900 displaced families, benefiting more than 4,000 individuals by addressing their basic needs.



In a related effort, the 16th relief plane from the Saudi air bridge, operated by the center, arrived today carrying a new shipment of aid that includes food and shelter supplies.