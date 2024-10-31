UNESCO seeks enhanced protection for cultural and historical sites in Lebanon under international agreements

In response to Israeli threats of bombing Baalbek and its UNESCO-listed archaeological site, Lebanon's permanent mission to UNESCO is actively pursuing enhanced protection for its cultural and historical sites.



Following directives from the Foreign Ministry and consultations with the Prime Minister, the mission is engaging with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and Lazare Eloundou, Director of the World Heritage Centre.



The mission has requested an urgent meeting of the committee responsible for heritage protection and is also working towards a special statement from UNESCO urging all parties to safeguard archaeological, cultural, historical, and natural sites.



The ministry, in collaboration with Lebanese diplomatic missions, will continue its efforts to encourage the international community to assist Lebanon in protecting its archaeological sites, which represent a shared human legacy.