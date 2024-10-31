PM Mikati condemns Israel targeting UNIFIL, requested FM Bou Habib to follow up on incident

On Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami at the Grand Serail to review the outcomes of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which he attended in Washington.



The Prime Minister also met with Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to discuss the latest diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.



Mikati requested the Minister to follow up on the investigation into the missile strike on the Austrian UNIFIL headquarters.



Additionally, he condemned the Israeli targeting of UNIFIL forces, praising their role in maintaining security and stability in southern Lebanon.



Mikati further held a meeting with Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi to discuss the current security situation in the country.