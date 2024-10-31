Netanyahu indicates key aspect of potential settlement with Lebanon is countering rearmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that a key aspect of any potential settlement with Lebanon is securing long-term safety and countering regional rearmament.



Addressing recent calls to expedite a resolution, he noted, "There is pressure to achieve a premature settlement in Lebanon, but reality has proven otherwise." He refrained from setting a specific timeline for the end of the current war, instead stating that he had 'clear objectives for victory.'



On the subject of Iran, Netanyahu asserted that Israel now has greater freedom of action there "than ever before" and can reach "any location within Iran as needed."



He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains Israel's top priority.



Netanyahu expressed appreciation for U.S. support and remarked, "We are reshaping the Middle East, yet we remain in the eye of the storm. Major challenges lie ahead, and I never underestimate our adversaries."