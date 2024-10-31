Arrest warrant issued for former BDL governor Riad Salameh

Mount Lebanon's first investigating judge, Nicolas Mansour, has issued an arrest warrant for former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh after questioning him for two hours.



Reports indicate that the interrogation stems from a complaint filed by a group of lawyers approximately three years ago concerning an apartment rented by Salameh in Paris under the name of BDL, allegedly used by one of his friends.



Salameh has been detained on charges of illicit enrichment and fraud.



Notably, his brother has previously been arrested in connection with the same case.