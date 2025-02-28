Procession of over 100 martyrs departs from Aitaroun, heads toward burial site

Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Procession of over 100 martyrs departs from Aitaroun, heads toward burial site
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Procession of over 100 martyrs departs from Aitaroun, heads toward burial site

A procession carrying the bodies of over 100 martyrs from the town of Aitaroun began at the Prophet Sari Shrine on the Sidon-Tyre highway, heading toward the southern border town where the martyrs will be buried.

The coffins were draped in Hezbollah and Lebanese flags.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Aitaroun

Hezbollah

Burial

LBCI Next
Layali Zaman exhibition returns for second edition with unique atmosphere; enjoy a secure and fast payment experience with OMT Pay
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam continues to tour South Lebanon, reaffirms army's critical role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-10

Palestinian President cancels provisions related to allowances for families of prisoners, martyrs, wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Hezbollah praises civilians returning to south Lebanon villages, salutes sacrifices of martyrs

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

UK posts over 100 sanctions for aiding Russia in Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Lebanon's Grand Mufti announces start of Ramadan on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

"Akram Min Meen" kicks off in four hours – Join us at Layali Zaman in Forum de Beirut tonight!

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-11

Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-27

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-24

Israeli army says strikes Gaza site after rocket launch

LBCI
World News
05:59

Suicide attack at Pakistan Islamic religious school kills four, including school head: Police

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More