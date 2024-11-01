News
Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan
Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 12:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan
The Director General of the Ministry of Education, Imad Achkar, confirmed that the school year will begin on November 4 and will follow a flexible plan tailored to current realities and circumstances.
In an interview with LBCI, he explained that in every public school that is not being used as a shelter, there will be two shifts: morning and afternoon.
He added, "We have prepared the logistical setup needed to start the school year in public schools. Our duty is to educate displaced children and to seek alternative shelter centers outside of public schools."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Education
School
Public Schools
Imad Achkar
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Education Minister Halabi expands school closures to include Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and more
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Education Minister Halabi expands school closures to include Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and more
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's education minister orders nationwide school closures over Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's education minister orders nationwide school closures over Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
0
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
0
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
15:52
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Culture Minister to LBCI: Baalbek Castle does not require Blue Shield emblem for protection as it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Culture Minister to LBCI: Baalbek Castle does not require Blue Shield emblem for protection as it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Iran's Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani out of contact since Beirut strikes: Officials tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Iran's Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani out of contact since Beirut strikes: Officials tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Hashem Safieddine
0
Middle East News
11:54
Israel's army claims to have intercepted seven drones overnight from 'several fronts'
Middle East News
11:54
Israel's army claims to have intercepted seven drones overnight from 'several fronts'
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
1
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
3
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
4
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
7
Lebanon News
01:08
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
Lebanon News
01:08
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
8
Lebanon News
02:53
NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack
Lebanon News
02:53
NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack
