Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan

The Director General of the Ministry of Education, Imad Achkar, confirmed that the school year will begin on November 4 and will follow a flexible plan tailored to current realities and circumstances.



In an interview with LBCI, he explained that in every public school that is not being used as a shelter, there will be two shifts: morning and afternoon.



He added, "We have prepared the logistical setup needed to start the school year in public schools. Our duty is to educate displaced children and to seek alternative shelter centers outside of public schools."