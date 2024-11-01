Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan

The Director General of the Ministry of Education, Imad Achkar, confirmed that the school year will begin on November 4 and will follow a flexible plan tailored to current realities and circumstances.

In an interview with LBCI, he explained that in every public school that is not being used as a shelter, there will be two shifts: morning and afternoon. 

He added, "We have prepared the logistical setup needed to start the school year in public schools. Our duty is to educate displaced children and to seek alternative shelter centers outside of public schools."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Education

School

Public Schools

Imad Achkar

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Education Minister Halabi expands school closures to include Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Lebanon's education minister orders nationwide school closures over Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals

LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Culture Minister to LBCI: Baalbek Castle does not require Blue Shield emblem for protection as it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Iran's Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani out of contact since Beirut strikes: Officials tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Israel's army claims to have intercepted seven drones overnight from 'several fronts'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:59

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:19

Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:46

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:08

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More