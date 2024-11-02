Lebanon's 35th emergency report: Escalating Israeli airstrikes and displacement amid ongoing war

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 14:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s 35th emergency report: Escalating Israeli airstrikes and displacement amid ongoing war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's 35th emergency report: Escalating Israeli airstrikes and displacement amid ongoing war

Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin issued the 35th report detailing Israeli airstrikes and the humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

In the past 24 hours, 109 airstrikes targeted various areas, primarily in Nabatieh (57 strikes), South Lebanon (26), and Baalbek-Hermel (24). This raises the total number of recorded Israeli attacks since the conflict began to 11,876.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, these strikes have resulted in 71 people killed and 169 others injured in the past day. This brings the total death toll to 2,968 killed and 13,319 wounded since the war began. 

In Baalbek-Hermel alone, 52 civilians were reported killed and 72 injured in recent air raids.

The displacement crisis continues to grow, with 1,133 centers designated to house those fleeing the violence, 957 of which have reached total capacity. 

Currently, 190,083 displaced individuals (44,041 families) are registered in shelters, with the highest concentrations in Mount Lebanon and Beirut. 

However, officials estimate the actual number of displaced individuals is significantly higher.

Since September 23, approximately 361,300 Syrian nationals and 177,864 Lebanese citizens have crossed into Syria, according to General Security records.

The government's emergency committee has implemented a transparent system to distribute international aid across regions. 

Security forces also support displaced persons by maintaining security, providing food and fuel supplies, safeguarding shelter centers, and monitoring price controls to prevent exploitation.

In a related development, the Education Minister announced that the 2024-2025 academic year will officially begin on November 4, 2024, with guidelines for public and private schools amid the ongoing war.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Emergency

Report

Israeli

Airstrikes

Displacement

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Haifa and Galilee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Haifa and Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes killed 2,867 people and wounded 13,047 since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Lebanon faces 11,579 attacks: Emergency report outlines rising death toll as displacement crisis worsens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Lebanon's Emergency Committee issues 31st report on Israeli attacks, casualties and humanitarian crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:58

Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Interceptor missile explosion causes fire in Aalma El Chaeb forest: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns Israel against striking Iranian territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital: The hospital will not be evacuated

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More