Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin issued the 35th report detailing Israeli airstrikes and the humanitarian situation in Lebanon.



In the past 24 hours, 109 airstrikes targeted various areas, primarily in Nabatieh (57 strikes), South Lebanon (26), and Baalbek-Hermel (24). This raises the total number of recorded Israeli attacks since the conflict began to 11,876.



According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, these strikes have resulted in 71 people killed and 169 others injured in the past day. This brings the total death toll to 2,968 killed and 13,319 wounded since the war began.



In Baalbek-Hermel alone, 52 civilians were reported killed and 72 injured in recent air raids.



The displacement crisis continues to grow, with 1,133 centers designated to house those fleeing the violence, 957 of which have reached total capacity.



Currently, 190,083 displaced individuals (44,041 families) are registered in shelters, with the highest concentrations in Mount Lebanon and Beirut.



However, officials estimate the actual number of displaced individuals is significantly higher.



Since September 23, approximately 361,300 Syrian nationals and 177,864 Lebanese citizens have crossed into Syria, according to General Security records.



The government's emergency committee has implemented a transparent system to distribute international aid across regions.



Security forces also support displaced persons by maintaining security, providing food and fuel supplies, safeguarding shelter centers, and monitoring price controls to prevent exploitation.



In a related development, the Education Minister announced that the 2024-2025 academic year will officially begin on November 4, 2024, with guidelines for public and private schools amid the ongoing war.