News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike hits near Tebnin governmental hospital in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike hits near Tebnin governmental hospital in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike targeted an area near the Tebnin governmental hospital located in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hospital
Israel
Airstrike
Tebnin Governmental Hospital
Bint Jbeil
South Lebanon
Next
Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon
Hamie tells LBCI: Repairs underway on Akkar bridge targeted by Israeli strike
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
0
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
0
Middle East News
09:44
Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight
Middle East News
09:44
Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
0
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
0
Middle East News
09:44
Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight
Middle East News
09:44
Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-09
UN rights chief Turk says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
Middle East News
2024-07-09
UN rights chief Turk says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
0
Lebanon News
01:04
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:04
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
0
World News
03:03
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander criticizes US, accuses it of spreading conflict and instability
World News
03:03
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander criticizes US, accuses it of spreading conflict and instability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
2
Lebanon News
00:37
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:37
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time
4
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
5
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
6
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
01:04
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:04
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More