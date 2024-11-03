News
On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 15:12
On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue
Lebanon's Industry Minister George Bouchikian confirmed that Israel has no positive intention for a ceasefire and is "not listening" to the international community.
In an interview with LBCI, he stated that Resolution 1701 is a complete and organized solution to the current problem, and "we, as a government, are committed to implementing it."
He also noted that France is the only country that has "opened the door for Lebanon" to reach political settlements.
Bouchikian called on all Lebanese factions to engage in dialogue to define Lebanon's future phases.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
George Bouchikian
Israel
Ceasefire
France
