Lebanon's Industry Minister George Bouchikian confirmed that Israel has no positive intention for a ceasefire and is "not listening" to the international community.



In an interview with LBCI, he stated that Resolution 1701 is a complete and organized solution to the current problem, and "we, as a government, are committed to implementing it."



He also noted that France is the only country that has "opened the door for Lebanon" to reach political settlements.



Bouchikian called on all Lebanese factions to engage in dialogue to define Lebanon's future phases.