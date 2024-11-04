Lebanese Army announces detonation of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs

2024-11-04 | 04:26
Lebanese Army announces detonation of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Lebanese Army announces detonation of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs

On Monday, the Lebanese Army announced plans to detonate unexploded ordnance in the Ghobeiry area of the southern suburbs of Beirut between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
 

