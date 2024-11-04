King Salman Humanitarian Center launches aid project "Kanaf 3" in Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched the "Kanaf 3" project for 2024 in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, in collaboration with the White Hands Organization.



This initiative aims to distribute vouchers for winter clothing, redeemable at designated stores, benefiting 16,000 children, including orphans, children with special needs, Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and displaced Lebanese families.



The project opened by assisting approximately 300 orphaned children from Akkar Governorate.