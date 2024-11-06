Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20

Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 02:32
High views
Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20
Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20

An Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in Barja in the Chouf District late Tuesday night, killing 20 people and injuring 14 others. The strike caused a fire to break out, leading to the collapse of the building.

According to Al-Liwaa newspaper, the building was home to around 30 people, including children, who were trapped in the fire that broke out after the strike.

Sources confirmed that the target of the airstrike in Barja was a financial official of Hezbollah, identified as Abdallah Ibrahim.

