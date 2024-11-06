News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20
Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 02:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20
An Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in Barja in the Chouf District late Tuesday night, killing 20 people and injuring 14 others. The strike caused a fire to break out, leading to the collapse of the building.
According to
Al-Liwaa
newspaper, the building was home to around 30 people, including children, who were trapped in the fire that broke out after the strike.
Sources confirmed that the target of the airstrike in Barja was a financial official of Hezbollah, identified as Abdallah Ibrahim.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Chouf
Barja
Hezbollah
Financial Official
Next
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:41
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
16:41
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-26
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-26
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
16:41
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
16:41
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
15:37
Culture minister tells LBCI: If Berri’s call for dialogue was accepted, Lebanon would have a president today
Lebanon News
15:37
Culture minister tells LBCI: If Berri’s call for dialogue was accepted, Lebanon would have a president today
0
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza
0
World News
2024-09-06
Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York
World News
2024-09-06
Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
2
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
3
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
4
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
7
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More