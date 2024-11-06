Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, outlined the group's firm stance on Israel's ongoing aggression, stressing that it is prepared for a prolonged conflict.



In a speech on Wednesday, Hezbollah's Naim Qassem, stated: "We are now facing an aggressive Israeli war that has been ongoing for over a month, and the reasons for its start are irrelevant at this point; what matters is Israel's aggression."



Qassem accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the war to eliminate Hezbollah, occupy Lebanon "even from a distance," and transform the country into a controlled region resembling the West Bank.



He said Hezbollah had anticipated the possibility of conflict and had prepared defensively. “Our fighters stand resolutely for justice and liberation,” he asserted, emphasizing the group's commitment.



Qassem also highlighted Israel's military strengths, attributing them to "brutality, civilian killings, occupation, and superior aerial capabilities."



He asserted that only battlefield confrontations could stop the conflict, both at the border and by targeting Israel’s internal front with rockets and drones, to drive home the costs of war.



"No area in Israel is off-limits," Qassem stated, adding that "tens of thousands of trained resistance fighters" are stationed along the border, well-equipped and ready for confrontation.



Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem further affirmed: "Our only option is to block the occupation [Israel] from reaching its goals, pushing it to demand an end to the aggression."



He highlighted Hezbollah’s stance, saying, "In our vocabulary, there is only pride and victory, a price we’re prepared to pay for triumph."



He clarified: "When we say the resistance is strong, we don’t mean it has capabilities equal to Israel’s; rather, its strength lies in its endurance."



Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem outlined the group’s stance on negotiations, stating they would only proceed through indirect talks led by the Lebanese state and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, "who carries the banner of resistance."



He emphasized that talks must prioritize "ending the aggression and fully protecting Lebanese sovereignty."



Qassem warned Israel against relying on a "war of attrition," asserting, "We are prepared, no matter how long it takes. You will not achieve victory, even if time drags on."



Raising concerns over Israel's recent entry into Batroun, Qassem called on the Lebanese army to clarify the incident and urged UNIFIL to address its role in this regard.