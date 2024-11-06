Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, outlined the group's firm stance on Israel's ongoing aggression, stressing that it is prepared for a prolonged conflict. 

In a speech on Wednesday, Hezbollah's Naim Qassem, stated: "We are now facing an aggressive Israeli war that has been ongoing for over a month, and the reasons for its start are irrelevant at this point; what matters is Israel's aggression."

Qassem accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the war to eliminate Hezbollah, occupy Lebanon "even from a distance," and transform the country into a controlled region resembling the West Bank.

He said Hezbollah had anticipated the possibility of conflict and had prepared defensively. “Our fighters stand resolutely for justice and liberation,” he asserted, emphasizing the group's commitment.

Qassem also highlighted Israel's military strengths, attributing them to "brutality, civilian killings, occupation, and superior aerial capabilities." 

He asserted that only battlefield confrontations could stop the conflict, both at the border and by targeting Israel’s internal front with rockets and drones, to drive home the costs of war.

"No area in Israel is off-limits," Qassem stated, adding that "tens of thousands of trained resistance fighters" are stationed along the border, well-equipped and ready for confrontation.

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem further affirmed: "Our only option is to block the occupation [Israel] from reaching its goals, pushing it to demand an end to the aggression."

He highlighted Hezbollah’s stance, saying, "In our vocabulary, there is only pride and victory, a price we’re prepared to pay for triumph."

He clarified: "When we say the resistance is strong, we don’t mean it has capabilities equal to Israel’s; rather, its strength lies in its endurance."

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem outlined the group’s stance on negotiations, stating they would only proceed through indirect talks led by the Lebanese state and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, "who carries the banner of resistance." 

He emphasized that talks must prioritize "ending the aggression and fully protecting Lebanese sovereignty."

Qassem warned Israel against relying on a "war of attrition," asserting, "We are prepared, no matter how long it takes. You will not achieve victory, even if time drags on."

Raising concerns over Israel's recent entry into Batroun, Qassem called on the Lebanese army to clarify the incident and urged UNIFIL to address its role in this regard.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Lebanon

Israel

Lebanese Army

UNIFIL

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-04

Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israel claims Hezbollah fired about 120 projectiles Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Death toll rises to 25 as rescue operations continue in Barja after Israeli airstrike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:16

Palestinian president Abbas says expects Trump to back Palestinian 'aspirations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Flights at some Iran airports suspended until Monday: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More