20th Saudi relief plane arrives to Beirut's airport with food and shelter supplies

Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 04:51
High views
0min
20th Saudi relief plane arrives to Beirut's airport with food and shelter supplies

On Thursday, the 20th relief plane organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center arrived in Lebanon, landing at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The plane carried relief supplies, including food and shelter materials.

Lebanon News

Saudi Arabia

Aid

Plane

Airport

Lebanon

NATO chief hopes to tackle North Korea-Russia threat with Trump
MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites
