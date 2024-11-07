Economic and Social Council: Lebanon faces difficult phase that requires economic revitalization

2024-11-07
Economic and Social Council: Lebanon faces difficult phase that requires economic revitalization
2min
Economic and Social Council: Lebanon faces difficult phase that requires economic revitalization

The President of the Lebanese Economic Social and Environmental Council, Charles Arbid, warned that Lebanon is heading toward a difficult period that will require revitalizing its economic engines, as recent Israeli attacks have damaged many factories.

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin noted that the economic situation is contracting and poses significant risks unless plans for reconstruction begin immediately. 

“We discussed the full impact of the war, identified the numbers and challenges, and highlighted the essential humanitarian support needed for displaced populations,” he said.

Yassin emphasized the critical role of the state, calling this a vital opportunity for it to fulfill its responsibilities.

Health Minister Firas Abiad highlighted key areas in the recovery plan, particularly the integration of public and private sectors, such as cooperation between public and private hospitals. 

“We need to plan together for the post-crisis phase, as economic crises impact health,” he remarked.

He added, “Our programs rely on our partners and efficient resource use as we provide medicine and other support for displaced people.”

