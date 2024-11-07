Grand Mufti Derian meets PM Mikati: Calls for presidential election and national unity

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian at the Grand Serail on Thursday to discuss current developments.



Upon his arrival at the Serail, Mufti Derian was welcomed with official reception ceremonies, where the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makieh, and Director of Protocol, Lahoud Lahoud, greeted him.



During the meeting, the Prime Minister stated, "The Grand Mufti's patriotic positions are a true reflection of the Lebanese national spirit embodied by Dar al-Fatwa."



He emphasized that the current phase requires all Lebanese leaders to work together and support each other to confront the repercussions of Israeli aggression on Lebanon and to protect the Lebanese people from the dangers and discord that Israel seeks to instigate.



After the meeting, Mufti Derian affirmed that Dar al-Fatwa, with its national and Islamic role, supports Prime Minister Mikati's efforts to save Lebanon from Israeli aggression, as well as to address the country's political, social, economic, and living crises to impact people's daily needs and alleviate their suffering positively.



He stressed that this requires unity and cohesion among all and fortifying Lebanon's internal situation to face these challenges.



He stated, "Our country has a right upon us to fulfill our religious and national duty to help it overcome these crises. The nation faces significant dangers, which calls for strengthening Islamic and national unity."



Derian noted that Prime Minister Mikati had shown a strong commitment to address all issues wisely, patiently, and cooperatively with all political groups in Lebanon.



He emphasized that Mikati is a true statesman and a dedicated institution-builder who deserves support and solidarity.



He said, "It is time for all political forces to resolve the presidential election issue. Lebanon cannot remain without a president. Everyone must cooperate to elect a president as quickly as possible, or the country will remain open to all possibilities. This country must be stable, secure, and reassuring, and the first step toward stability and security is a ceasefire and the election of a unifying president."



He added, "We have full confidence that Mikati will carry the hopes and aspirations of the Lebanese people at the upcoming Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz."