Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

Lebanon News
2024-11-09 | 02:43
High views
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0min
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

A fire broke out in a Hamra neighborhood parking lot as a power generator ignited, spreading smoke across the area. Video footage showed some parked cars engulfed in flames as the blaze intensified.
 
The fire also spread to a nearby building. Meanwhile, civil defense teams are working to extinguish the blaze and evacuate adjacent buildings.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Generator

Fire

Hamra

Beirut

LBCI Previous

Related Articles

