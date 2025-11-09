News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary
World News
09-11-2025 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary
Air travel in the United States could soon "slow to a trickle," authorities warned Sunday, as thousands more flights were cancelled or delayed and passengers face chaos triggered by the federal government shutdown.
"You're going to have air travel slow to a trickle as everyone wants to travel to see their families," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News Sunday ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays starting in two weeks.
"We're going to see air traffic controllers, very few of them coming to work, which means you'll have a few flights taking off and landing... You're going to have massive disruption (and) a lot of angry Americans."
AFP
World News
United States
Flights
Passengers
Government Shutdown
Sean Duffy
Next
Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-30
Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'
World News
2025-09-30
Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'
0
World News
2025-10-29
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'
World News
2025-10-29
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'
0
World News
2025-10-24
White House says US shutdown means 'likely' no October inflation report
World News
2025-10-24
White House says US shutdown means 'likely' no October inflation report
0
World News
2025-11-01
Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown
World News
2025-11-01
Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
0
World News
05:43
Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
World News
05:43
Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
0
World News
2025-11-08
COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP
World News
2025-11-08
COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP
0
World News
2025-11-08
Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Russian nuclear test
World News
2025-11-08
Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Russian nuclear test
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
0
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
0
World News
2025-10-22
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director
World News
2025-10-22
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
2
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
3
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
6
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
7
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More