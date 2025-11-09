US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary

09-11-2025 | 10:20
US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary
US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary

Air travel in the United States could soon "slow to a trickle," authorities warned Sunday, as thousands more flights were cancelled or delayed and passengers face chaos triggered by the federal government shutdown.

"You're going to have air travel slow to a trickle as everyone wants to travel to see their families," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News Sunday ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays starting in two weeks.

"We're going to see air traffic controllers, very few of them coming to work, which means you'll have a few flights taking off and landing... You're going to have massive disruption (and) a lot of angry Americans."

AFP

World News

United States

Flights

Passengers

Government Shutdown

Sean Duffy

Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP
