Updated toll of airstrikes on South Lebanon’s Tyre: Seven killed and 46 injured
Lebanon News
2024-11-09 | 06:46
Updated toll of airstrikes on South Lebanon’s Tyre: Seven killed and 46 injured
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement Saturday that Israeli airstrikes on the city of Tyre resulted in the deaths of seven people, including two young girls, and injuries to 46 others.
The statement also noted that unidentified remains were found, which will require DNA testing for identification.
The ministry also affirmed that rescue operations to clear the rubble and search for missing persons are still ongoing.
Lebanon News
Tyre
Lebanon
Israel
South Lebanon
Ministry of Public Health
