Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border

Lebanon News
2024-11-09 | 17:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border

An Israeli airstrike struck the Jarmash crossing on the northwestern border of Lebanon’s Hermel with Syria late on Saturday

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Jarmash Crossing

Hermel

Syria

LBCI Next
Updated toll of airstrikes on South Lebanon’s Tyre: Seven killed and 46 injured
Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:19

Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says

LBCI
Middle East News
00:00

US warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen: Pentagon

LBCI
World News
17:37

Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Israeli army claims over 100 Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon over weekend

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More