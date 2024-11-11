Iran's Parliament Speaker reiterates support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri

Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 10:22
High views
Iran&#39;s Parliament Speaker reiterates support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
0min
Iran's Parliament Speaker reiterates support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed recent developments in Lebanon and the region with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf in a phone call Monday, focusing on the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon. 
 
Ghalibaf affirmed Iran's support for Lebanon and its commitment to assisting Lebanon in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

