Ali Hamie meets with PM Mikati to discuss framework, costs for debris removal and reconstruction

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie on Wednesday morning at the Grand Serail.



After the meeting, Hamie stated, “We discussed some fundamental issues, focusing on preparing the legal and practical framework, along with cost assessments, for debris removal and reconstruction, based on various funding models.''



He added, ''We also reviewed the status of public facilities, from the airport to seaports, and the operations of these facilities in line with Lebanese laws, as usual, ensuring full coordination. This matter is continuously followed up by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to keep these facilities running smoothly in service of all Lebanese people.”