Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed that Lebanon’s priority is to halt Israel’s ongoing aggression on Lebanese territories and the mass casualties resulting from these attacks.



In a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Mikati emphasized "the importance of a peaceful solution based on implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, with a full commitment by Israel to its terms."



Mikati stated that "Lebanon rejects any conditions that would go beyond the scope of Resolution 1701," underscoring "the government’s commitment to strengthening the army’s presence in the south in cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)."



Abdelatty conveyed a message of solidarity from Egypt’s leadership, government, and people, affirming continued support for Lebanon in this difficult time.



"I assured Prime Minister Mikati that Egypt will maintain all earnest efforts to end the Israeli aggression and achieve an immediate ceasefire," he said. "We stressed the priority of a ceasefire, the end of Israeli aggression, and the importance of preserving and strengthening Lebanese state institutions, especially the presidency. Selecting a consensus president who garners the support of all Lebanese sects and groups is essential."



Abdelatty also emphasized that resolving the presidential vacancy should not be a precondition for a ceasefire. "This must be a sovereign Lebanese decision," he said, adding that he has confidence in the leadership and wisdom of Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to guide Lebanon toward stability, end the Israeli aggression, and secure a consensus Lebanese president through national ownership.



He further expressed a complete rejection of any external interference, stressing, "No foreign country or entity has the right to dictate Lebanon’s choice for its next president."



"I listened to an extensive briefing from the Prime Minister on the current situation, possible resolutions, and the Lebanese government’s requests for food, shelter, health, and medical supplies," Abdelatty said.



He added, "An airlift from Cairo to Beirut is in place, continuing without interruption. I arrived today with a shipment of aid. This is not a gift from Egypt to Lebanon, but a duty as Egypt’s responsibility as a 'big sister,' and we will not stop providing this support."



"This airlift is intended to ease the burden of the aggression and internal displacement, a complete crime. We will not hesitate to support Lebanon, and no sect or group should be excluded. Lebanon belongs to all its people. We remain in communication with the United States, Europeans, our Arab brothers, and all international parties, including China and Russia, to secure an immediate ceasefire."