Sheikh Naim Qassem calls Hezbollah fighters 'the strength against tyranny' in latest letter

2024-11-13 | 13:28
Sheikh Naim Qassem calls Hezbollah fighters &#39;the strength against tyranny&#39; in latest letter
2min
Sheikh Naim Qassem calls Hezbollah fighters 'the strength against tyranny' in latest letter

Hezbollah's new secretary-general, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a powerful letter to the group’s fighters on Wednesday, expressing deep admiration for their sacrifices and commitment to the cause. 

In his address, Qassem highlighted their unwavering loyalty to Hezbollah's principles, their faith in the liberation of Jerusalem, and their role in securing victory against the enemy, referring to Israel. 

He praised the fighters for embodying the values of the resistance, emphasizing their role in confronting oppression and Zionism. 

Qassem described the fighters as the "strength confronting tyranny" and "the waves of goodness bringing down the chaos of evil." 

He also honored their sacrifices, which he said shaped the future of their homeland and future generations.

Qassem, drawing on religious references, stated, "Those who believe and fight with their wealth and lives are the ones who are successful," quoting a verse from the Quran. 

He spoke of their courage in the face of death, their resilience, and their commitment to securing their sovereignty and independence.

Expressing pride in being part of this struggle, Qassem acknowledged the sacrifices of Hezbollah’s martyrs and the dedication of its fighters. 

"All eyes are on your resistance," he said, reinforcing the group's role in the ongoing conflict.

Qassem concluded his message by thanking God for choosing him to stand alongside Hezbollah’s fighters.
 

