Hezbollah strikes Israeli military logistical base northeast of Netiv HaShayara with rocket barrage
2024-11-14 | 06:19
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military logistical base northeast of Netiv HaShayara with rocket barrage
Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it targeted a logistical base of the Israeli military’s 146th division, located northeast of the settlement of Netiv HaShayara, east of Nahariyya, with a rocket barrage.
